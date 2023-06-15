Congratulations Ivy Real Estate Group Yard of the Week #1 Winner, Ray Braun, 1123 Chautauqua Blvd, Valley City.
Ivy Real Estate Group has teamed up with the Times-Record again this summer in collecting nominations to award weekly winners for the honor of “Yard of the Week” throughout Valley City.
The Ivy team encourages all to share the lawns you feel deserve to be awarded “Yard of the Week” by emailing yard @ivyrealestate group.com or calling (701) 840-5044.
Watch your Thursday Times-Record editions for weekly features on the Yard of the Week winners!