BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have opened all lanes of Interstate 94 between Jamestown and Fargo, as well as Interstate 29 and N.D. Highway 13.
No Travel Advisories are in place in the southeast corner of the state due to near-zero visibility, icy road conditions, and scattered snow drifts. Motorists should not travel in these areas due to hazardous conditions. Check the ND Roads map for specific locations.
Motorists should slow down, allow plenty of time and drive for conditions. For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.
Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.
Crews continue to work to establish or maintain safe travel on all state highways.
Secondary roads remain hazardous, and travelers are discouraged from using alternate routes.
Here we go again — round two, or is this three? Honestly, like all of you waiting on a change of season, I have lost count!
Today started out with blizzard conditions and dangerous wind chills greeting the region with more snow predicted, moving up from the south.
This week’s weather has caused chaos for commuters, distributors, newspaper, mail and package delivery drivers.
Good news is on the horizon as the snow is predicted to move on through by noon, however, be advised there is still a travel issue with the dangerous wind chills, blowing and drifting snow and icy road surfaces so if you do not have to go out, stay home and be safe.
Today’s Times-Record will be mailing out with your Friday edition and we will keep you updated as to highways and interstates opening as updates become available. Quick note - the Thursday, February 23rd e-edition is available for you online.
Thank you for your patience and understanding with us and Mother Nature. Hang in there as spring IS coming - I hope =)
CLASSES CANCELLED and all offices closed - VCSU, Feb. 23rd
NO SCHOOL - Thursday, Feb. 23rd. Superintendent Josh Johnson shared this morning....
Good Morning,
Valley City Public Schools will be cancelling school today, Thursday, February 23rd. While conditions may not be as bad as forecasted and appears will be improving throughout the day, this morning, Valley City is still in a no travel advisory, blizzard warning, and the interstate is closed.
We will be using our second and final storm day of the school year and making up the school day on Friday, March 17th. We hope everyone stays safe today and you can enjoy the no school day.
Thank you,
Mr. Johnson
From the NWS Grand Forks…
● This morning: Additional accumulating snow up to 2-6
inches south of US Highway 10/I-94 corridor through Noon.
● Snow and blizzard conditions continue to push north
up to the Highway 200 corridor.
● Dangerous wind chills as low as 50F below through
midday today, and cause additional risk for stranded
travelers. Very low wind chills -25 to -39 remain possible
this afternoon through Saturday morning for at least
parts of the region.