● Through Friday, after snow stops falling, blowing snow will continue to
impact eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota.
● Wind gusts up to 60 mph will cause periods of significantly reduced visibility due to blowing snow
● A clipper will impact the area from snow and blowing snow late Thursday afternoon through Friday.
● Blizzard conditions are expected between midnight tonight and noon Friday within the northern and central Red River Valley. This will lead to very difficult to impossible travel conditions, especially in open country.
● Visibility will be greatly reduced in areas of blowing snow and falling snow. This will impact travel conditions within a large portion of eastern North Dakota into northwest and west-central Minnesota.