I am sorry to report that even though I-94 opened at 7:30 p.m. last night I was not able to make the trip to Detroit Lakes to pickup our papers as our regular driver was snowbound in Breckenridge, MN. Please know that I did make a valiant effort but when I got into open country the visibility was to bad, roads icy, I lost my "superwoman" nerve and turned around or as my father would have said "I may have grown into some common sense!" =)
The reality of our situation, as you all know, our printing happens in the Detroit Lakes plant and in order to get the physical paper delivered to your mailboxes every day our driver must be to the plant before 10 p.m. and those same papers delivered to our VC Post Office before 7 a.m. after my morning staff processes them.
I understand your disappointment, and apologize for the lack of a physical paper. Please know that the e-edition is available online right now for you to peruse and your physical paper will be delivered, come hell or high water (aka snow) tomorrow, even if I have to get there by dog sled.
I appreciate your patience and understanding -- my team is all feeling the crunch of a lack of workforce and uncooperative weather and hopeful that spring is right around the corner with warmer temps and less winter chaos.
Stay safe, warm and join me in THINKING SPRING!
-Tina Olson, TR Publisher