Valley City Public Schools will begin school 1-hour late due to the No Travel Advisory that is still in effect for the Barnes County Area. While the conditions are much improved from yesterday, the extra hour will allow plows to clear rural roads in our area.
Please know that school buses will run where possible, we will contact families if we are unable to reach your house this morning. There will be no breakfast served at any of our schools and VCHS (7-12) will begin with period #1 on a shortened schedule.
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483