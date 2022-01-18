Superintendent Josh Johnson shared the following information...
Valley City Public Schools will be dismissing all students early from school at 12:30pm due to the increasing winds and worsening roads conditions. The winds are forecasted to exceed 50 mph this afternoon and we are wanting to ensure that all students, staff, and families will be able to make it home safely, especially those in the rural areas more affected by this weather. Activities (including clubs, practices and games) will be cancelled or postponed for today.
All students will have the opportunity to eat lunch prior to their dismissal. Our buses will run where possible on the followingschedules: buses leaving Washington at 12:25pm, Jefferson at 12:35pm, and Junior/Senior High at 12:40pm.
All Valley City Activities for today, January 18, 2022 have been postponed or cancelled. We will be working on rescheduling dates and post those as soon as we have them. Please look to https://valleycity.rschoolteams.com/ for updates on reschedule times and dates.