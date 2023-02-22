As of right now, a Blizzard Warning will go into effect this evening beginning at 6:00pm and ending tomorrow at noon. We will continue to closely follow the weather and make necessary school related decisions based upon the information that is available to us and the overall safety of our students, staff, and families. Please note that our next storm day in the school district will be a school cancellation with a make-up day on Friday, March 17th. After we have used both of our storm days, and if necessary, we would consider using a virtual learning day.
