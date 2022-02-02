Valley City Parks and Recreation (VCPR) hosted yet another well-attended regional youth basketball tournament, drawing in athletes from as far as Moorhead and as near as our own Valley City, filling a winter’s day with the fiery intensity of basketball.
For VCPR, hosting well-attended basketball tournaments is a familiar feat.
“As a Park District, they’ve been running these tournaments for 34 years,” Amy Pederson, recreation manager, said. “When they did that 34 years ago or even 20 years ago, they only ran two tournaments. Now the Park District, we’re running 5 youth tournaments.”
This Saturday saw the 8th Annual Pizza Corner Classic draw in well over 30 teams, forming multiple divisions and spreading their games across the whole city.
Read the full story in your Wednesday, February 2nd Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.