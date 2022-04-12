“Patience is key when dealing with storm delays caused by road closures. No one’s life is worth risking in these conditions; stay home, sit tight, and wait for the storm to pass,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas with the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Commercial motor vehicle parking will become limited at interstate closure points. Commercial motor vehicles should consider stopping prior to closure points.
Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.
For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.
Superintendent Josh Johnson shared the following information with VCPS students, family and friends:
This is a brief update on the weather following a recent webinar with the National Weather Service in Grand Forks. I'm adding a disclaimer that this report is very subject to change, just like the weather, and I also do not pretend to be a meteorologist (although I think I could "guess" as well as them sometimes😬😉) .
The snow/rain line continues to be the biggest uncertainty in forecasting the storm impact on Valley City. Currently, we are right on the line, and it appears this will continue for next couple of days. The full extent of the winter weather will be determined by how much snow we receive this afternoon, tonight, tomorrow, and into Thursday. We've learned from the NWS that the snow/rain/wind should subside tomorrow before picking back up on Wednesday night and Thursday.
Please know that we will continue to closely monitor the weather this afternoon and evening hoping we will receive more rain than snow. Any school cancellations or changes will be communicated with you as soon as possible. As of right now, no cancellations or changes have been made with regards to school and/or activities. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me at the district office or email.
Thank you and PLEASE continue to think rain instead of snow,
Josh Johnson
Superintendent
Valley City Public Schools
(701) 845-0483
VC Activities Info:
For Today, April 12th:
Softball at South Postponed - Rescheduled May 20th, 2022
Track at Kindred is cancelled Will not Make-up.
After school K-12 activities are cancelled. Will not Make-up.
For Wednesday, April 13th:
No morning activities.
For Thursday, April 14th
Softball @ Jamestown is Postponed - Make-up possibilities to be determined
Baseball @ Davies is on hold. Will look for make-up date if unable to play.