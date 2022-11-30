The Shop Local for the Holidays sweepstakes is underway. Congratulations Barb Berg and Linda Skramstad, our week three Times-Record Shop Local winners.
Barb has won a $25 gift certificate to Handy Home & Hardware and Linda has won a $25 gift certificate to Central Avenue Pharmacy.
The Times-Record is joined by these participating businesses: Handy Home & Hardware, Bong’s Bootery, Smith Lumber Company, Real Deals and Central Avenue Pharmacy.
Your local newspaper and these fine sponsors have teamed up to help area residents enjoy the holidays, save time and money, and have a chance to win free merchandise and as always, reminds all to shop local to support your local businesses, community, family and friends.
Times-Record readers can enter the contest by filling in their name and contact information on a form published each Wednesday in the Times-Record through December 14, and then dropping it off at a participating business. Each week, names will be drawn and the winner will receive one of two gift cards drawn to the aforementioned businesses.
Winners please stop in to the TR office, 146 3rd St NE, Valley City, to pick up your prizes.
Clementine Watch!
Be sure to be watching closely for our sneaky little elf, Clementine, visiting from Santa’s Workshop at the North Pole. She is here taking notes and checking up on the people of Valley City to report back to Santa who is naughty and who is nice.
Clementine has told the Times-Record she plans to visiting several stores of Valley City so while you are out shopping be sure to keep an eye out and if you see her, don’t touch her, call the Times-Record at 701-845-0463 and you will be entered into a special prize contest during our Shop Local for the Holidays event.
Week #1 winners - Marcy Grant, John and Bobbi Hurlimann
Week #2 winners - Kim Amann and Karen Burchill
Week #3 winners - Barb Berg and Linda Skramstad