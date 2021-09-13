Introduce a youngster to duck hunting during North Dakota’s two-day youth waterfowl weekend Sept. 18-19. In addition, the special veteran and active military personnel waterfowl season is set for the same weekend.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has a Virtual Duck Hunting Mentorwebpage with all the basics, including license requirements, regulations, gear recommendations and tips for finding a place to hunt.
