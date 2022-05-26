Youth Scholarship Tournament
The 2022 Bowl ND Youth Scholarship Tournament was held in conjunction with the ND State Tournament and sponsored by the ND Bowling Proprietors Association and the Charitable Bowling Council. This is a Singles tournament with 3 Divisions, 2 Handicap, 1 Scratch. $3000 in scholarships was awarded to place winners in this year’s tourney. All funds earned are placed in a National account “SMART” until the bowler request their funds for higher education. Valley City Youth Bowlers alone brought home $1650 in scholarships.
Spring Awards Banquet
The Valley City Youth Bowlers were recently honored at their spring awards banquet, held at Sky Lanes.
ND USBC Youth Tournament
The 57th Annual North Dakota State USBC Youth Tournament finals. This event was open to all youth members of the ND USBC State Association. State awards are presented as Scholarships. Valley City Youth members earned a total of just over $750 in scholarships from the seasons tourney. Funds earned are placed in a National account “SMART” until the bowler request their funds for higher education.
ND Pepsi Youth Tournament
The ND PEPSI Youth Tournament is a scholarship tourney for all certified bowlers in North Dakota. This is a Scratch Singles tournament divided into age divisions, held in conjunction with the ND State Tournament. $5050 in scholarships was awarded to place winners in this year’s tourney.
