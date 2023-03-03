57th City Youth
Tournament
Results
2022 - SKY LANES - VALLEY CITY - 2023
Team - Division 1
1st
GUYTOONS
Joel Strang, Conner McMenamin, Kyle Strang, Jon Aarseth, 2384
Team - Division 2
1st
STRIKES FOR LIFE
Wyatt Weller, Ryder Compson-Lorenz, Nick Metcalf, Braxton Weller, 2517
Team - Divison 3
1st
SUPER STRIKERS
Jonah McGough, Wyatt Weller, Greyson Nelson, Hayden Nelson, 2457
Doubles - Division 1
1st
Ryder Compson-Lorenz & Lucas Compson-Lorenz, 1350
Doubles - Division 2
Kyle Cote & Ian King, 1275
Doubles - Division 3
1st
Makayla Frieze & Ally Henke, 1265
Boys Singles - Division 1
1st Nick Metcalf, 680
Boys Singles - Division 2
1st Hayden Nelson, 618
Boys Singles - Division 3
1st Malosi Frieze, 613
Girls Singles - Division 1
1st Madison Nelson, 622
2nd Maddy Anderson, 608
Girls Singles - Division 2
1st Aubree Nelson, 663
2nd Ali Nelson, 626
Girls Singles - Division 3
1st Makayla Frieze, 634
GIRLS ALL EVENTS HANDICAP - DIVISION 1
1st Maddy Anderson, 1817
GIRLS ALL EVENTS SCRATCH - DIVISION 1
1st Maddy Anderson, 1520
GIRLS ALL EVENTS HANDICAP - DIVISION 2
1st Amara Judd, 1802
GIRLS ALL EVENTS SCRATCH-DIVISION 2
1st Amara Judd, 1130
GIRLS ALL EVENTS HANDICAP - DIVISION 3
1st Makayla Frieze, 1876
GIRLS ALL EVENTS SCRATCH-DIVISION 3
1st Ally Henke, 763
BOYS ALL EVENTS HANDICAP - DIVISION 1
1st Lucas Compson-Lorenz, 1904
BOYS ALL EVENTS SCRATCH-DIVISION 1
1st Lucas Compson-Lorenz, 1526
BOYS ALL EVENTS HANDICAP - DIVISION 2
1st Ryder Compson-Lorenz, 1911
BOYS ALL EVENTS SCRATCH - DIVISION 2
1st Ryder Compson-Lorenz, 1143
BOYS ALL EVENTS HANDICAP - DIVISION 3
1st Malosi Frieze, 1783
BOYS ALL EVENTS SCRATCH - DIVISION 3
1st Jonah McGough, 725
