The Royals traveled to Jamestown to take on the Post 14 Eagles. The Royals were able to score two runs in the top of the third but couldn’t come back losing 2-6. Adam Bitz pitched for the Royals for the first five innings. After finding his footing in the bottom of the second, he only allowed two runs in the fourth and fifth. Austyn Thornton then pitched in the bottom of the sixth only allowing one run. The Royals had most of their starters supporting from the bench this game to cheer on the younger guys.
