Valley City had six of seven wrestlers place at the first ever East Region girls wrestling tournament held in Grand Forks.
Gabby Hannig and Mylee Christianson, both top seeds in their weight class, went undefeated at the regional and came away with championships.
Hannig pinned her way into the title match at 105 where she defeated the third seed, Vada Hoffman of South Border 9-4. It is the fifth time this season that Hannig has defeated Hoffman.
Christianson won all three of her matches at 135, one by fall and two by decision. She defeated Kennedy Wendel of Carrington 5-4 in the semifinals. Christianson picked up an escape with 1:24 to go in the third period to break the tie. She did so just 15 seconds after Wendel tied the match at 4 with a takedown. In the final, Christianson defeated Jeanie Keller of South Border 5-3. Christianson took the lead in the match with an escape with seven seconds to go in the second period to make it 3-2. She took a 5-2 lead with another reversal 15 seconds into the third period to go up 5-2. Keller got an escape with 46 seconds left to make it 5-3, but Christianson hung on for the win.
Hi-Liner Boyshave four individual champs and
place eleven atEast RegionTourney
It was another solid East Region wrestling tournament by the Valley City Hi-Liner grapplers. Of the 17 that wrestled in the tourney, eleven placed in the top eight and four we EDC Champs.
At 113, Koltyn Grebel did not see a full period in his three matches. The sophomore won all three matches by pins totaling 1:37.
At 120, Tyson Klabo went 1-3 and placed sixth. He lost to fourth seed Cormac Doty of Grand Forks Red River 8-3 in the fifth place match.
Tucker Johnson went 4-0 at won the title at 132. He defeated second seed Owen Magnell of West Fargo 1-0 in the finals. Johnson got an escape with eleven seconds left in the second period, then held on for the win.
At 138, Koye Grebel was 3-0 in winning the championship. Its his fourth straight EDC title. He defeated second seed Augustus Maughan by major decision, 14-1. After the Tournament, Grebel was named East Region Senior Male Athlete of the Year.
