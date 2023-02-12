Wrestler of the Week for the week ending January 28, 2023 is Mylee Christianson
Mylee is a 9th grader at BCN and wrestles at 130lbs for VCHS and is currently ranked #3 in the state. In her most recent tournament the "Belle of the Brawl" tournament in Casselton, Mylee decided to test the waters in the 125lb weight class. Mylee had a great tournament, winning her first 3 matches by pin. In the semifinals, Mylee would face the states #2 ranked wrestler at 125lbs, Emerson Schwab from Lisbon, ND. From the opening whistle, Mylee dominated the match. Mylee scored often and scored repeatedly from all mat positions, and took a 14 point lead midway through the 3rd period before finishing off Schwab via pin with 13 seconds left remaining in the match. Mylee would face #1 ranked (at 125#) 12th grader Avery Mohr of Fargo in the finals. Mylee would end up losing a hard fought match vs Avery and finish 2nd.