FARGO, N.D. — The Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-23) rode great defensive play after great defensive play on Wednesday night and beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (34-14) by a score of 5-3 at Newman Outdoor Field to even the three-game series. The RedHawks had an off night defensively, as Winnipeg scored two runs on two errors in the game.
The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the third inning when center fielder Reggie Pruitt Jr. hit a solo home run to left center field. The homer was Pruitt Jr.’s seventh home run of the season. However, Fargo-Moorhead responded right away in the bottom of the inning. Evan Alexander hit a leadoff triple and was driven in on an RBI groundout from catcher Christian Correa. In the fourth inning first baseman Manuel Boscán gave the RedHawks a 2-1 lead with a solo home run, his ninth of the season.
Fargo-Moorhead’s lead wouldn’t last long though, as Winnipeg responded in the top of the fifth inning. The Goldeyes rallied with two outs and strung together a hit, three walks, a hit by pitch, and an error to score two runs and make it a 3-2 game. Designated hitter Drew Ward eventually tied the game with a solo home run in the sixth inning. Ward had not homered since June 25 against the Kane County Cougars.
RedHawks starter Davis Feldman gave up the three runs on three hits and five walks and struck out three batters in five innings pitched. Tanner Riley (0-2) relieved Feldman in the sixth inning and struck out four batters in two innings pitched but earned the loss after allowing a run on two hits. Luke Lind pitched the final two innings of the game and allowed one run on two hits and a walk.
Goldeyes starter Alex Manasa gave up the three runs on six hits and two walks and struck out four batters in five innings pitched. Bryan Blanton (1-1), Trevor Seabrooke, Erasmo Pinales, and Tasker Strobel each pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the Fish. Blanton earned the win after pitching a scoreless sixth inning despite allowing two walks. Strobel, who pitched in the bottom of the ninth inning, earned his 13th save of the season in the win.
The Goldeyes continued the back-and-forth action with two doubles in the top of the seventh inning. Right fielder Max Murphy drove in the eventual game-winning run on an RBI double. Winnipeg made it 5-3 on a Kevin LaChance RBI single in the eighth inning.
Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg will conclude their three-game series with a 12:30 p.m. game tomorrow afternoon at Newman Outdoor Field. Former Goldeye left-handed pitcher Kevin McGovern (6-1, 4.37 ERA) will start for the RedHawks and is expected to face RHP Landen Bourassa (1-1, 3.00 ERA).