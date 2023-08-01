11th Annual Wiffleball World Series

It was a gorgeous day for baseball…err wiffleball I should say. Not a cloud in the sky, barely any wind and temps that started out in the mid-50’s during the opening ceremonies topped out at 75 degrees by the afternoon. When it was all said and done, 14 hours after the first pitch of the tournament, the Swinging Richards emerged victorious and were crowned Champions of the 11th Annual Wiffleball World Series (WBWS). They were 7-5 winners in the Championship game. Team members included Cole Jirik (this is his second championship), Kyle and Karson Kuntz, Cole Horsager and Wyatt Hanson. Hanson won the home run derby and Jirik was named tournament MVP.

The opening ceremonies were a spectacle to be seen. Ogie, the mascot of the Fargo Force hockey team was in the house along with Wiffy, the WBWS mascot, as they handed out t-shirts.

