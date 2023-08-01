It was a gorgeous day for baseball…err wiffleball I should say. Not a cloud in the sky, barely any wind and temps that started out in the mid-50’s during the opening ceremonies topped out at 75 degrees by the afternoon. When it was all said and done, 14 hours after the first pitch of the tournament, the Swinging Richards emerged victorious and were crowned Champions of the 11th Annual Wiffleball World Series (WBWS). They were 7-5 winners in the Championship game. Team members included Cole Jirik (this is his second championship), Kyle and Karson Kuntz, Cole Horsager and Wyatt Hanson. Hanson won the home run derby and Jirik was named tournament MVP.
The opening ceremonies were a spectacle to be seen. Ogie, the mascot of the Fargo Force hockey team was in the house along with Wiffy, the WBWS mascot, as they handed out t-shirts.
The Valley City Hi-Lites Dance team performed for the crowd. The Gold Star Drumline from North Dakota State University brought a hint of college football to the festivities.
The opening ceremonies had a bit of emotion when former WBWS Champion, Tournament MVP in 2018 and WBWS Hall of Famer (Class of 2020) Colten Heagle made heartfelt and emotional speech about why he made a donation this year to the Open Door Center. The check was presented to Heagle’s long time friend and inspiration Sam Ihry and his mom Dawn. Another check presentation was made to this year’s charity of choice, the Valley City Baseball Association. A blank check was presented to VCBA Board member, and leadoff hitter for The Replacements, Josh Lagein. Donations can still be made by visiting https://wiffleballws.com/
The Hi-Lites unfurled the American Flag that covered the entire outfield and Color Guard presented the flags prior to the National Anthem which was sung by Sophia Richards who was 1st Runner-Up for Miss North Dakota at the 75th Miss North Dakota competition in June. Richards is originally from Hope, ND.
Mike Wilson was inducted into the WBWS Hall of Fame. And Valley City State University Athletic Director and head football coach Dennis McCulloch threw out the ceremonial first pitch to wrap up the opening ceremonies.
All in all, it was a great day with 14 teams participating in this years World Series.