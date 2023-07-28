Wiffleball 2023 - cowboy ho down

Cowboys and Wiffle balls, not your usual pairing. But Friday, July 28th  the two come together to kickoff the 11th Annual Wiffle Ball World Series (WBWS) on Shane Roberts Field, right here in Valley City.

If you got spurs that jingle-jangle-jingle, Shane Roberts Field is the place for you. The Wiffle Ball Ho-Down is the kickoff celebration for the WBWS and it has a cowboy theme this year. There will be music, comedy and a home run derby. All starting at 7 p.m. sharp, so don’t miss out on the fun.

