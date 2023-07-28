Cowboys and Wiffle balls, not your usual pairing. But Friday, July 28th the two come together to kickoff the 11th Annual Wiffle Ball World Series (WBWS) on Shane Roberts Field, right here in Valley City.
If you got spurs that jingle-jangle-jingle, Shane Roberts Field is the place for you. The Wiffle Ball Ho-Down is the kickoff celebration for the WBWS and it has a cowboy theme this year. There will be music, comedy and a home run derby. All starting at 7 p.m. sharp, so don’t miss out on the fun.
The WBWS was established in 2013 and was the brainchild of three friends, Chad Bergan, Pat Bresnahan and Trevor Christiansen.
Billed as The Red River Valley’s Premiere Sporting Event, the WBWS begins with opening ceremonies complete with a fly over, Honor Guard, entertainment and a ceremonial first pitch and maybe even a special guest. (And that person, my friends will not be disclosed until game day, despite this reporter’s effort to pry it out of Trevor Christiansen).
Opening ceremonies are set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29th. According to Christianson, “I’d say be there by 8:30 a.m. though to get a good spot.”
This year’s charity will be the Valley City Baseball Association.
Over the ten years of this event, the WBWS has raised over $28,000 for local charities. The goal is to raise $5,000 for the association. According to the VCBA website, “The Valley City Baseball Association organizes, supports and helps fund several programs and baseball teams in Valley City, N.D. We provide opportunities for youth and adults in Valley City and the immediate area to play and enjoy competitive baseball. Our youth programs are designed to educate and train participants for the purpose of improving and developing their capabilities as persons and baseball players.”
To donate, there is a GoFundMe page or visit the website, wiffleballws.com and if you missed the opportunity to donate, but want to be a part of supporting the WBWS, donations are accepted after the World Series as well.