This past Saturday, the 10th annual Wiffle Ball World Series was held at Shane Robert’s field in Valley City. Sixteen teams from all over came together for an afternoon of competition, continuing an annual tradition that has grown year after year.
Chad Bergan, Pat Bresnahan, and Trevor Christiansen, the founders of the tournament, seek to continue to push the envelope for each year’s event, adding new entertainment to the opening ceremonies of the world series. This year’s ceremony included a performance by the VC Hi-Lites dance team, a special message from Minnesota Twins sports broadcaster Dick Bremer and a performance by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act.
The weather was welcoming and an all-ages crowd came out to cheer on the players, taking part in a host of diversions, like a bounce house for the kids and a massage therapist and IV therapy station as well.
Each year the World Series raises money for charity, this year raising $10,500 for the Todd Heck Memorial Scholarship fund, which serves Hi-Liner student athletes.
This year’s champions were The Replacements, a team consisting of Leonard Kjelland, Brian Fike, Josh Lagein, Brady Anderson and Brennan Neva. Anderson was awarded MVP for their team. Other decorated members of the team include Kjelland, who has multiple wiffle ball championship titles under his belt.
“We can’t say thank you enough for all of the support we have received from local businesses and individuals,” Trevor Christiansen told the Times-Record. “The fact that a backyard wiffle ball tournament raised over $10k this year for a special cause is simply amazing and something we never dreamed of when we started this 10 years ago.”