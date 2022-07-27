Wiffle Ball World Series 2022

This past Saturday, the 10th annual Wiffle Ball World Series was held at Shane Robert’s field in Valley City. Sixteen teams from all over came together for an afternoon of competition, continuing an annual tradition that has grown year after year.

Chad Bergan, Pat Bresnahan, and Trevor Christiansen, the founders of the tournament, seek to continue to push the envelope for each year’s event, adding new entertainment to the opening ceremonies of the world series. This year’s ceremony included a performance by the VC Hi-Lites dance team, a special message from Minnesota Twins sports broadcaster Dick Bremer and a performance by Tyler’s Amazing Balancing Act.

