Two Hi-Liners play in All-Star Series

The West All-Stars swept the two games in played in West Fargo in the SCHEELS Softball All-Star Series, then won the game played in Bismarck for the sweep of the series. 

Valley City’s Jada Nelson and Grace Undem played in the two games. Nelson batted lead off and played center field in both games. Undem started game one in left field and replaced Nelson in center field in game two.

Recommended for you