The West All-Stars swept the two games in played in West Fargo in the SCHEELS Softball All-Star Series, then won the game played in Bismarck for the sweep of the series.
Valley City’s Jada Nelson and Grace Undem played in the two games. Nelson batted lead off and played center field in both games. Undem started game one in left field and replaced Nelson in center field in game two.
In the first game, the West scored three times in the top of the first. Ellie Braaten of Renvile County had two hits and drove in two runs to lead the West. Caitlyn Dannenfelzer of Bismarck and Olivia Passa of Velva-Drake/Anamoose had two hits each.
Jada Nelson was 1 for 2 with a run scored and an RBI for the East. Grace Undem was 0 for 1.
Kirsten Galloway of Minot allowed just one hit in five innings for the West.
The West scored five runs in the top of the fourth to break open a close game, then had to hold off a late rally by the East for thw win in game two.
Braaten led the way again for the West with two hits and four runs driven in. Dannenfelzer had three hits for the West. Brecken Bieber of Beulah had two hits and drove in two runs.
Valley City’s Jada Nelson was 1 for 4 with a run scored and a two run double in the six run seventh for the East. Undem was 0 for 1 with a walk.
Ellie Braaten continued her torrid pace at the plate with four more hits, two runs and three RBI leading the West to a come-from-behind win to sweep the SCHEELS Softball All-Star Series.
Braaten’s walk-off two-run double in the bottom of the eighth lifted the West to its ninth straight win in this series.
In the series, Braaten was 8 for 11 with six runs scored and nine RBI and was named MVP of the series.
Valley City’s Grace Undem was the designated hitter for the East and hit in the clean-up spot. She was 2 for 5 with two runs scored. She was 2 for 7 with two runs scored in the series. Jada Nelson was 2 for 6 with two runs scored and three RBI in the three games.