In the first set, Valley City and West Fargo Horace played a tight set. The Hi-Liners had an early lead at 4-3. But the Hawks would take the lead back at 5-4 and hold the lead for a good chunk of the set. The Hi-Liners tied the set at 13. But Horace would go on a 5-2 run to take an 18-15 lead. Valley City then took its first lead since 4-3 with a 5-1 run to go up 20-19. After the Hawks tied it at 20, the Hi-Liners went took a 23-20 lead. But again, the Hawks came back with four straight points to take a 24-23 lead. Piper Spiekermeier's serve for the Hawks went long on set point tying set at 24. But the Hawks would get the final two points to take the opening set 26-24.
In the second set, Valley City jumped out to a 6-1 lead. After a timeout by Horace head coach Hadley Steffen, the Hawks went on a 7-0 run to take the lead back at 8-6. That lead would grow to 10-7 only to see the Hi-Liners come back and tie it at 10. Valley City regained the lead at 16-15 on a kill by Sam Hatcher. Addy Kvilvang get a big kill to give the Hi-Liners the lead back at 17-16. Horace would score three straight points to take a 19-17 lead and prompt a timeout from Hi-Liner head coach Rebekah Erickson. The Hawks scored the first point out of the timeout to make it 20-17. But the Hi-Liners came back scoring the next three points to tie it at 20. Horace would end the set on a 5-2 run to take the second set 25-22.