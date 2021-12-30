For years, the Valley Twisters Gymnastics club has competed in the USAG program. This year, the club will begin a transition into the Midwest Amateur Gymnastics Association.
According to Johnny Tobler, club director and head coach, one of the differences between the two programs is that MAGA trains to the athlete’s ability. In USAG, each level requires the attainment of certain skills.
“The benefit is that if an athlete progresses further on one event, she’s still allowed to compete,” Tobler said. “USAG teaches to the levels rather than teaching the skill.”
“I like to teach gymnastics to the athlete as they are able,” Tobler added.
MAGA runs the meets in a way similar to a high school meet, scoring from the National Federation for High School Gymnastics rule book. Each team competes in a specific division based on their average scores.
The fact that MAGA offers all athletes an opportunity to excel closely matches Tobler’s coaching philosophy.
Read the full story in your Thursday, December 30th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.