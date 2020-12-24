The Viper Squirts opened their season with a full plate of 5 games this past weekend. The Vipers dominated their first game, away at West Fargo Black. Next were two home games on Saturday, the first against the Northstars and second with the Fargo Angels.
Read the full story in your Thursday, December 24th Times-Record. Purchase your paper copy of today’s paper at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or an electronic copy by clicking subscribe in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.