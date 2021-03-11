The Viper Squirt hockey team closed out their season with a 4-2 win over the Wahpeton Blades. The team had an awesome season that was highlighted by attending the Squirt International tournament in Fargo in mid-February.
Read the full story in your Thursday, March 11th Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.