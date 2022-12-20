VCSU - Viking Men Big Island Classic

Hunter Lyman and Daevonte Munson combined for 30 points on Sunday. (Spencer Honda/Hilo Athletics)

HILO, HAWAII – Down by four points with 75 seconds remaining on Sunday, the VCSU men’s basketball team responded with five points in just 15 seconds as they rallied to victory in the Big Island Classic third place game.

A 3-pointer by Eddie Oyet and then a steal and slam by Duoth Gach turned a 73-69 deficit into a 74-73 Viking lead in the final minute. VCSU proceeded to force another turnover and make seven free throws down the stretch to seal an 81-78 win over Milligan University.

