(VCSU) VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State women's basketball team couldn't overcome University of Jamestown's 10-0 start as they dropped a non-conference game to the Jimmies this week, 68-56.
Jamestown surged to a 19-7 lead after the first 10 minutes of play Monday, capitalizing on 13 Viking turnovers forced by their full-court pressure. The Vikings then stepped up their defensive effort as the Jimmies shot just 15 percent in the second quarter.
