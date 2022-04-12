(VCSU) VALLEY CITY – VCSU's Riley Perryman tied the school record with her 24th career home run as one of five Viking home runs in Sunday's 15-5 rout of Viterbo in five innings.
Joelle Aiello also homered twice, and Marissa Hawkins and Andrea Rodriguez each added a home run for the Vikings in Sunday's rainy afternoon game.
VCSU improves to 22-13 overall and 9-3 in the North Star, and sit just one game back of conference leader Bellevue. Viterbo drops to 3-25 on the season and 0-12 in the conference.
The Vikings wasted no time Sunday and opened scoring on a two-run double from Hawkins in the first inning. Sierra Crocker and Ashlyn Diemert each added an RBI single in the inning to build a 4-0 lead. Back-to-back homers from Perryman and Aiello in the second inning expanded VCSU's lead to 6-0.
The Vikings then posted five runs in the third on a pair of 2-run singles from Perryman and Crocker, and a sac fly from Hawkins.
Trailing 11-0, Viterbo scored all five of its runs in the fourth inning, including a 2-run blast from Morgan James.
VCSU answered with solo home runs from Rodriguez and Aiello to lead 13-5. Jessica Husband then hit a 2-out double and Hawkins followed with a 2-run blast to lead 15-5. Joelle Lamotagne retired three straight batters in the top of the fifth to finish the game in five innings by run rule.
Lamontagne got the win Sunday after working all 5 innings and allowing five runs on four hits. She walked two and struck out one.
VCSU totaled 16 hits on the day led by Marissa Hawkins who went 3-for-3 including two extra base hits, scored two runs and drove in five. Joelle Aiello added two home runs, scored three runs and drove in three. Crocker, Perryman and Rodriguez each added two hits for VCSU.
Amanda Bogdonovich got the loss for Viterbo after allowing six runs on five hits in 1 and 1/3 innings. She walked one and struck out one. Delaney Ryan pitched 2 and 2/3 innings in relief, allowing nine runs on 11 hits while striking out two.
UP NEXT: Valley City State is scheduled to play a four-game series at Presentation College on Friday and Saturday. Viterbo host Dakota State.