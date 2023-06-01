MARION, IND. – The Valley City State track and field team wrapped up its season Thursday during Day 2 of the NAIA Track & Field National Championships.
Senior Taylor Sargent and freshman Jaiden Peraza both competed in events Thursday afternoon in Marion, Ind.
Sargent ran the second-best time of her career in the women's 100 hurdles, clocking a time of 14.75 seconds. That placed her 28th out of 38 competitors. She improved upon her pre-meet seed by nine spots in her final race as a Viking.
In the men's high jump, Peraza was one of eight competitors who did not clear the opening height of 2.00 meters. Only 12 athletes advanced past the opening height on Thursday. Peraza was among just 20 total athletes who qualified to compete in the national high jump competition.
This competition wrapped up VCSU's track and field season. On Day 1 of the national meet – Wednesday – sophomore Kendra Odegard placed fourth in women's javelin and earned All-American honors.