JAMESTOWN – The No. 2 team in the NAIA proved to be too much for VCSU Wednesday night as the University of Jamestown volleyball team defeated Valley City State in three sets, each by a final score of 25-18.
The Vikings got stronger with each set, opening the first set with five kills and working its way up to 12 kills by set three. Jamestown needed just 43 kills to down the Vikings in the 3-0 sweep.
The Jimmies held the advantage over the Vikings in kills (43-28), assists (38-25), digs (67-49), total blocks (7-2), and service aces (7-3).
Jamestown improves to 20-2 overall this season. Valley City State drops to 8-14 overall and remains 3-5 in the NSAA. The Vikings will resume conference play on Oct. 21 at No. 15 Bellevue.
Bailey Nelson continues to lead the Vikings as she finished Wednesday's match with 12 kills on a .237 attack percentage. Morgan Freije added six kills and Morgan Nelson chipped in five.
Sadie Hansen tallied 25 set assists and 10 digs in the match, and JayCee Richter added 14 digs and three service aces for the Vikings.
Jamestown's Anna Holen finished with 14 digs and nine kills while Kalli Hegerle added 14 set assists and nine kills. Ellie Holen led all players with 23 digs and Paige Oswald recorded 15 assists for the Jimmies.
UP NEXT: VCSU continues its stretch on the road at No. 15 Bellevue University on Friday, Oct. 21. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.
