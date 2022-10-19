VCSUVolleyball

JAMESTOWN – The No. 2 team in the NAIA proved to be too much for VCSU Wednesday night as the University of Jamestown volleyball team defeated Valley City State in three sets, each by a final score of 25-18.

The Vikings got stronger with each set, opening the first set with five kills and working its way up to 12 kills by set three. Jamestown needed just 43 kills to down the Vikings in the 3-0 sweep.

Recommended for you