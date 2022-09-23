The Valley City State baseball team took an early lead but couldn't hold it during their 2022 home opener.
The Vikings led 2-0 after two innings, but the University of Jamestown's offense came alive as the Jimmies rallied back for a 9-2 victory.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Valley City State baseball team took an early lead but couldn't hold it during their 2022 home opener.
The Vikings led 2-0 after two innings, but the University of Jamestown's offense came alive as the Jimmies rallied back for a 9-2 victory.
Valley City State drops to 1-2 during the fall season. Jamestown improves to 2-1.
Valley City State struck first with single runs in both the first and second innings, taking an early 2-0 lead. Shane Nixon's RBI groundout scored Dustin Mertz in the first inning, and Jaden Babiuk's grounder scored Judson Seliskar in the second inning.
Jamestown got on the board with a single run in the third inning and then took a 3-2 lead with two runs in the fourth. The Jimmies opened the game up with five runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Hunter Magnuson started on the mound for VCSU and pitched 4 1/3 innings. Magnuson limited the Jimmie offense early before being chased in the fifth inning. He allowed seven hits and five earned runs, did not walk a batter and struck out three. Zach Veneman, Devon Cook, Jace Hanson, Kaine Young and Harrison Metz all pitched in relief for the Vikings.
Both teams totaled 10 hits in the game. Dustin Mertz led VCSU with a 3-for-4 game and scored a run. Judson Seliskar and Drew Nixon each had two hits for the Vikings.
Connor Nipp started for Jamestown and worked 4 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits and allowed two runs. Tanner Boe, Luke Zimmer, Ethan Krupp and Eric Kessler all pitched in relief. Boe pitched one scoreless inning and was credited with the win.
Up next: Valley City State (1-2) hosts Dickinson State for a doubleheader on Saturday at 3 p.m. Both games will be 7-inning contests.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.