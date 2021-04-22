(VCSU) MAYVILLE – The Valley City State baseball team dropped a pair of conference games on the road at Mayville State Wednesday.
Despite recording 13 hits and scoring in each of the first four innings, the Vikings dropped the first game 7-6. The Vikings then had late three-run homer from Jorun Hamre but fell short 6-3 in game two.
Mayville State holds onto second place in the NSAA standings with a 25-12 overall record and 14-6 conference record. The Vikings fall to 15-22 overall this season and 8-8 in the conference.
Up next: Valley City State hosts a four-game series against Waldorf this weekend. Saturday's doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. and Sunday's games are slated to begin at 12 p.m.
Mayville 7, VCSU 6 Valley City State totaled 13 hits and scored in each of the first four innings but fell just short as a Viking error gave Mayville the go-ahead run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Mayville scored three runs in the first inning to take an early 3-1 lead. A sac fly from Gedeon Ellis scored a run in the second, and a two-run single from Ryan Reynolds in the third put the Vikings ahead. Reynolds later scored on a Comet error to take a 5-3 lead.
Mayville scored three runs in the third to make it 6-5, but a David Demeter single scored Ellis to tie things up in the fourth. After three scoreless innings, a Viking error allowed the Comets to score the go-ahead run in the eighth.
Ryan Reynolds went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring two runs and driving in two. David Demeter went 3-for-5 and added two RBIs for VCSU. Dustin Mertz and Chase Feller each went 2-for-4 in game one.
William Hlady got the loss on the mound striking out four batters and walking just one in 5 innings. Matthew Suda started on the mound, allowing three earned runs and walking four. Zach Veneman worked 3 innings and allowed three earned runs on three hits while walking three and striking out two.
Mayville 6, VCSU 3 Jorun Hamre's three-run homer in the sixth inning was all the Vikings could put on the board in game two, dropping the 7-inning game to Mayville.
Hamre, JT Reed, Dustin Mertz, Jayden Shipman each recorded a hit for the Vikings while Gedeon Ellis walked twice. Reed Butz got the loss on the mound, allowing four earned runs and walking three batters.
Mayville State posted four runs in the third inning and added two more in the fifth on a pair of RBI doubles from Theo May and Skylar Forst. Adam Senden got the win on the mound, working 5 1/3 innings while walking two and striking out six. Kenneth Stewart finished with a save, striking out three batters in 1 2/3 innings.