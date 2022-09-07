BELLEVUE, NEB – The Valley City State volleyball team had four players post double-figure kills in Saturday's five-set victory over No. 20 Carroll College, 14-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12.

VCSU's Bailey Nelson tied a season-best 17 kills Saturday followed by Morgan Nelson who totaled a career-high 13. Morgan Freije chipped in a career-best 11 and Emma Lucas added 10 kills Saturday. Ellie Rush also contributed a pair of career-highs including 30 set assists and 19 digs for the Vikings.

