BELLEVUE, NEB – The Valley City State volleyball team had four players post double-figure kills in Saturday's five-set victory over No. 20 Carroll College, 14-25, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12.
VCSU's Bailey Nelson tied a season-best 17 kills Saturday followed by Morgan Nelson who totaled a career-high 13. Morgan Freije chipped in a career-best 11 and Emma Lucas added 10 kills Saturday. Ellie Rush also contributed a pair of career-highs including 30 set assists and 19 digs for the Vikings.
Valley City State improves to 3-4 overall this season while Carroll drops to 6-5. VCSU will travel to Havre, Mont. to play four matches at the North Star/Frontier Crossover tournament Sept. 9-10.
The Viking volleyball team set several new season-highs Saturday including 66 kills, 65 assists, 77 total points, 7 service aces and a .249 attack percentage.
VCSU got a slow start, falling in the first set 25-14. From there, the Vikings stepped it up with 19 kills on a .425 attack percentage in set two, helped by a 9-3 run including three kills from Morgan Nelson to pull away with a 25-19 victory.
The Saints battled back to build a 21-13 lead in the third set but the Vikings found a way to close the gap with a 9-2 run to trail by just a point at 23-22. The two teams traded points before Carroll finished the set 25-23 on an Elizabeth Heuiser kill.
The fourth set remained close throughout, but VCSU finished strong with six straight points to take the 25-18 win including a pair of kills from Bailey Nelson and two service aces from JayCee Richter.
The Vikings were determined to win the final set over the nationally ranked Saints, opening the fifth set with an 8-3 advantage. Carroll continued to inch closer, but the Vikings pulled out the 15-12 victory on a kill from Emma Lucas to take the match 3-2.
Delani Clarke finished with 26 set assists and 17 digs for a double double Saturday. JayCee Richter chipped in 16 digs while Lexi Leroux added 12. Danielle Hagler totaled 10 digs, nine kills, and had a hand in all four of VCSU's blocks Saturday.
Carroll's Elizabeth Heuiser totaled 17 kills and Katherine McEuen finished with 15. Julia Carr led all players with 33 digs, and Hannah Schweikert totaled 52 set assists.
UP NEXT: VCSU is on the road at the North Star/Frontier Crossover where they will play four matches Sept. 9-10 in Havre, Mont.
Read the full story in your Sept 7 Times-Record. Purchase a paper copy at the TR office (146 3rd St NE, Valley City), local gas stations and grocery stores or buy an electronic copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com homepage.