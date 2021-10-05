(VCSU) The Valley City State football team had its most impressive performance of the season, scoring early and often en route to a 49-0 shutout against Mayville State University.
The Viking offense scored on its first three drives of the day – racking up 499 yards and seven touchdowns total – and VCSU's defense sacked the Comets six times while allowing just 135 total yards. The No. 19-ranked Vikings are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play. Saturday's shutout was especially sweet coming in front of VCSU's large Homecoming crowd.
