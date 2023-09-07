Vikings improve to 8-2 with win over Cobbers
Photo courtesy VCSU Athletics

BELLEVUE, NEB. – The Valley City State volleyball team picked up a pair of victories Friday at Bellevue's Labor Day Classic, including an impactful win over No. 14 Ottawa University.

The Vikings opened with a 3-1 win over Lindsey Wilson by final set scores of 21-25, 25-21, 25-18 and 25-22.

