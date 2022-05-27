GULF SHORES, Ala. – VCSU track and field athletes Zachary Co and Kendra Odegard both competed Wednesday on Day 1 of the NAIA Track & Field National Championships.
Co placed 15th in the men's hammer throw, recording a top mark of 53.81 meters. That improved upon his pre-meet ranking of 20th in the nation and is his top nationals finish in that event. Co will also compete in his best event – the men's shot put – on Friday afternoon.
NAIA Nationals Results
Kendra Odegard competed in the women's javelin on Wednesday, which was interrupted due to a thunderstorm. Odegard was able to complete all three of her preliminary throws before the postponement, with an unofficial top mark of 39.98 meters. That distance will not qualify her for the finals, which will now be held on Thursday. Official results will be unavailable until the finals have been contested.
Clay Kummer was scheduled to compete in the 400 meter hurdles on Wednesday, but the VCSU sophomore was forced to withdraw due to an injury.
Up next: Zachary Co will wrap up VCSU's trip to nationals with the men's shot put competition on Friday at 3 p.m. Co is ranked 15th in the nation heading into the shot put. He is a three-time All-American in the event.