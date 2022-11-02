Courtesy of VCSU
Sunday Game
VALLEY CITY – Allie Negen posted a career-best 19 points Sunday afternoon as the Valley City State women's basketball team defeated Providence College 93-34.
Freshman Madison Wilhelmi helped the effort with 18 points – including a perfect 8-for-8 on free throws – in just the second game of her Viking career. Valley City State improves to 2-0 on the season.
The Vikings shot 50 percent from the field Sunday (36-71), 16 percent on 3-pointers (3-19) and 67 percent from the free throw line (18-27). Providence shot just 23 percent on field goals (12-52), 26 percent on 3's (6-23) and 29 percent on free throws (4-14).
VCSU scored 66 points in the paint Sunday and added 39 points off 31 Pilot turnovers. The Vikings held the rebounding advantage 58-24, including 19 on the offensive glass.
Thirteen Vikings scored in Sunday's game. Hailey Roberts and Adriana Torres each scored eight points, Ashlyn Diemert finished with seven and Meredith Dumas chipped in six. Wilhelmi and Rosie Anderson led the rebounding effort for VCSU with seven boards each.
The Vikings totaled 22 steals Sunday, led by three apiece from Katie Johnson, Bayli Heap and Elyse Hebrink. Roberts dished out a game-high four assists in the game.
The Pilots finished with just five assists and 31 turnovers Sunday. Trinity Blair led Providence with 10 points and pulled down four rebounds while Amver Navarro scored seven points Sunday. Emma Wiebe and Abigail Matuszewski finished with two steals each.
UP NEXT: Valley City State hosts NCAA Division III school Minnesota-Morris on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The women tip at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. at the Bubble.
Saturday Game
VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State women’s basketball team opened its season in the win column with a convincing 89-32 victory over Providence College on Saturday at the Bubble.
Four Vikings scored in double figures Saturday, led by Meredith Dumas who posted 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Ashlyn Diemert chipped in 15 points, while Allie Negen added 12 points and Madison Spacher finished with 10 points Saturday.
The Vikings shot 41 percent on field goals (37-91), 23 percent on 3’s (6-26) and 82 percent on free throws (9-11). Providence shot just 21 percent from the field (12-56), 21 percent from beyond the arc (6-28) and 50 percent from the free throw line (2-4).
The Vikings held a 72-26 rebounding advantage and posted 29 second chance points. Dumas led the rebounding effort with eight total boards while Katie Johnson, Elyse Hebrink and Bayli Heap each pulled down seven.
The Vikings totaled 20 steals and 26 points off 40 Pilot turnovers Saturday. VCSU also tallied 19 assists as a team, led by Madison Wilhelmi who recorded four in the game. Providence committed 17 fouls while the Vikings fouled just eight times.
Providence’s Kishi Rioferio and Trinity Blair finished with nine points apiece while Megan Weibe chipped in eight points and six rebounds.