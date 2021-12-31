(VCSU) VALLEY CITY – The Valley City State women's basketball team couldn't overcome the University of Jamestown's full court pressure Wednesday night as the Jimmies opened with a 46-27 advantage and eight steals in the first half en route to a 79-59 victory over the Vikings.
Jamestown led by as much as 10 points in the first quarter but VCSU finished the first 10 minutes on back-to-back buckets from Emma Nielsen and Breanna Price to trail 19-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Vikings opened the second quarter with a 9-4 run to get within a point on an Allie Critchley layup, but Jamestown then hit three straight 3-pointers and ouscored the Vikings 23-5 to round out the half with a double-figure lead they would maintain the rest of the way.
Valley City State falls to 4-7 overall while Jamestown improves to 11-4 on the season.
VCSU's Taryn Dieterle posted 10 points and seven rebounds to lead the Vikings Wednesday. Katie Johnson chipped in 10 points and three assists off the bench for VCSU. Breanna Price made her season debut with nine points while Emma Nielsen added eight points and three assists. Bayli Heap added seven points and five rebounds off the Viking bench.
Valley City State shot 38 percent from the field (21-57), 28 percent on 3-pointers (7-25), and 50 percent on free throws (10-20). Jamestown shot 47 percent on field goals (33-70), 29 percent on 3's (9-31) and 50 percent from the free throw line (4-8).
Jamestown tallied 17 assists and five blocked shots as a team. The Jimmies held the rebounding advantage 40-31 and added scored 21 points off turnovers Wednesday.
Jamestown's Kia Tower led all scorers with 21 points Wednesday. Hannah DeMars chipped in 14 points and six rebounds, and Noelle Josephson scored 13 points to round out Jimmies scoring in double figures.