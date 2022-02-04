The Valley City State Softball team kicks off the 2022 season with four games this weekend at the Minot Dome Tournament in Minot, N.D.
VCSU will open with three games against NCAA Div. II teams, starting Friday night against University of Minnesota-Crookston. First pitch is slated for 7:30 p.m. The Vikings will then play two games on Saturday, first against the University of Mary at 9 a.m. and then against tournament-host Minot State at 2 p.m.
VCSU closes out the weekend Sunday morning against Dakota Wesleyan University (NAIA) at 11:30 a.m.
Live stats and video coverage will be available for all games.
2022 Season Outlook Valley City State is coming off a successful 2021 season after earning the North Star Athletic Association Regular Season Championship title.
VCSU returns the bulk of its roster from last season, including six All-Conference selections and two Gold Glove recipients.
"We've returned our starters and feel good about that. The team has more confidence because of how they performed last year," head coach Mark Mattson said. "We expect to see consistent good offense and defense this year. It's hard to be consistent in our sport but we are very capable of that."
Valley City State will compete at the Minot Dome this weekend followed by two weekends at the Presentation College Dome. The Vikings will then travel for 11 games in Tucson, Ariz. to face non-conference opponents.
"We have a lot of NCAA Div. II teams here at the beginning of the year so we will be tested pretty good early, and we are excited about that." Mattson added. "We are very happy with how the fall went. We're excited about how we looked and what we're trying to do. We have high expectations – like we do every year for our teams."
VCSU starts its campaign to defend the NSAA regular season title on March 26 when the Vikings host 2021 NSAA Tournament Champion Dickinson State.
"This group has a lot of tenacity. They are determined. It will stand out for us through the course of the year," Mattson said of his team.
The Vikings will play a 51-game schedule in 2022, including 28 conference contests. The NSAA conference tournament will be played in Watertown, S.D., from May 5-8.
For complete schedule visit http://www.vcsuvikings.com/schedule/0/9.php