(VCSU) DICKINSON – Joelle Aiello and Sierra Crocker each homered in Valley City State's 9-5 victory over Dickinson State in the conference opener Sunday afternoon.
Sunday's second game was halted after five innings due to darkness and is scheduled to resume on Monday, March 28 at 2 p.m. CT. VCSU holds a 14-13 lead after five innings completed. The two remaining games of the four-game series will also be played Monday, scheduled for 3/5 p.m. CT.
The Vikings improve to 14-10 on the season and hold a 1-0 record in NSAA play. Dickinson State drops to 8-15 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
Valley City State used a five-run fourth inning including an RBI double from Andrea Rodriguez to build a lead they would never give up. The Blue Hawks closed the gap to 5-4 in the top of the fifth, but Sierra Crocker's 3-run homer in the bottom of the inning gave the Vikings security the rest of the way. Joelle Aiello added a solo shot in the sixth to ice the 9-5 victory.
Joelle Lamontagne earned the win in the circle and is now 6-3 on the season. She allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits over 7 innings while walking three and striking out 11.
The Vikings tallied eight hits in the game led by two apiece from Aiello, Rodriguez and Marissa Hawkins. Aiello had two RBIs and scored a run for the Vikings while Sierra Crocker scored two runs and drove in three.
Dallis Michell got the loss in the circle for the Blue Hawks. She worked 6 innings and allowed nine runs on eight hits, walked four and struck out five.
Dickinson State Softball tallied nine hits in the game led by Michell, Ari Martinez and Hailey Enriquez who each tallied two hits Sunday.
UP NEXT: VCSU closes out the series with Dickinson State on Monday. The Vikings finished the final two innings Sunday. VCSU and Dickinson State will then finish out the series with a pair of complete games at 3/5 p.m.