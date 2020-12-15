The Valley City State men’s basketball team opened the second half of Sunday’s game with a 24-3 run that powered the Vikings to a conference-opening victory over Dickinson State, 94-68.
The Valley City State women’s basketball team opened conference play in the win column, taking a 71-67 victory over Dickinson State Saturday.
