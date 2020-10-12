The Viking golf teams finished the fall portion of their schedule with a dual against M-State Fergus Falls at Detroit Country Club.
The Viking men shot their best team score of the season, finishing with a total of 312 for their top four golfers. M-State won the dual with a score of 309.
VCSU freshman Rory Gentzkow placed second overall, carding a round of 73 on Monday. He was just one shot back of first place.
