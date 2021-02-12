(VCSU) The Valley City State basketball teams host a pair of conference doubleheaders this weekend with just three games remaining in the regular season.
The Vikings host Bellevue on Friday nightwith the women scheduled to tip at 5:30 p.m. and men at 7:30 p.m.VCSU employees will be recognized at halftime of the women's gamefor Employee Appreciation Night.
Valley City State then hosts Dakota State on Saturday at 3/5 p.m.for Senior Day.The basketball teams will recognize senior athletes Macey Kvilvang, Maara Nelson, and Connor Entzi during the night. Entzi will be recognized prior to tipoff of the men's game, while Kvilvang and Nelson will be honored at halftime of the men's game.
All games will have live coverage available. Radio coverage will broadcast on KOVC 1490 AM/96.3 FM.
Friday links: Live stream | Radio | Women's stats | Men's stats Saturday links: Live stream | Radio | Women's stats | Men's stats
VCSU concludes the conference schedule with a doubleheader at Dickinson Statenext week. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Feb. 16, but has been moved to Friday, Feb. 19, at 6:30/8:30 p.m. CT.
WOMEN Valley City State takes on Bellevue University on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. Bellevue is 9-2 in the NSAA and sits in second place in the conference rankings. Earlier this season, the Bruins defeated the Vikings 73-54 in a high-scoring fourth quarter finish.
The Vikings then face Dakota State on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Trojans are undefeated in conference play and have won 15 straight games. Dakota State is 19-3 overall and are currently ranked No. 17in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches' Poll.
MEN The weekend looks to be a deciding factor in the conference standings as three teams are within a game of the conference lead. Valley City State holds a tie with Bellevue and Viterbo for second place in the NSAA standings with a 7-4 conference record. The Viking men are currently receiving votes in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches' Poll with a 16-5 record overall.
Valley City State first takes on Bellevue on Friday at 7:30p.m.The Vikings overcame a 21-point deficit in the matchup earlier this season but ultimately fell to the Bruins 77-69.
The Vikings then host Dakota StateonSaturday at 5 p.m. The Vikings picked up a dominating 75-53 victory over the Trojans back on Jan. 8. Dakota State is currently 6-5 in the NSAA and 8-12 overall.