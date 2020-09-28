Jamestown, ND – One swing of the bat was the difference in the game as the VCSU baseball team played at the University of Jamestown.
Jamestown's Taylor Cullen hit a third-inning grand slam, accounting for four of Jamestown's six runs, as the Jimmies edged the Vikings 6-4 in fall baseball action.
VCSU's David Demeter and Gedeon Ellis both homered for the Vikings, who played well enough to win. The Vikings did not commit an error and finished with eight hits compared to just six hits for Jamestown. At the end of the night though, Jamestown scored its six runs on two swings – the grand slam by Cullen and a two-run double by Kendall Yackley.
VCSU drops to 1-2 overall this fall. Jamestown is now 1-1.
