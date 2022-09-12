The Valley City State University baseball team is set to open its fall season this week with a Tuesday game at Dickinson State University.
The Vikings will play seven countable games this fall against Dickinson, Mayville State and University of Jamestown. The games will count on VCSU's overall record for the season but are non-conference games.
Tuesday's season opener in Dickinson is a 9-inning game starting at 3:30 p.m. MT/4:30 p.m. CT.
VCSU is coming off a 2022 season that saw the Vikings go 22-22 overall and 12-11 in conference play. Dickinson State was 20-24 overall and 11-9 in the conference.
2022 Fall Schedule
Sept. 13 at Dickinson State, 4:30 p.m. CT
Sept. 19 at Mayville State, 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 vs. Jamestown, 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Dickinson State, 3 p.m. (Doubleheader)
Oct. 3 at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
Oct. 5 vs. Mayville State, 5 p.m.