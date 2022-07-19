Royals

The West Fargo Vets came to Valley City and swept a crucial doubleheader with two close wins July 14th at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. The start of the game was delayed by 1 hour and 12 minutes due to rain. The Vets scored a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth to pull out a 4-2 win in game one. Then they scored five runs in the top of the fifth and held on for an 8-6 win in the nightcap.

Game 1 - West Fargo Vets 4, Valley City 2

