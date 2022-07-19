The West Fargo Vets came to Valley City and swept a crucial doubleheader with two close wins July 14th at Charlie Brown Memorial Field. The start of the game was delayed by 1 hour and 12 minutes due to rain. The Vets scored a run in the fifth and a run in the sixth to pull out a 4-2 win in game one. Then they scored five runs in the top of the fifth and held on for an 8-6 win in the nightcap.
Game 1 - West Fargo Vets 4, Valley City 2
West Fargo started out strong, scoring two runs in the first inning, both coming with two out. Wrigley Gunderson singled, scoring Ryder Weigel for a 1-0 lead. Gunderson scored when Carson Tveito grounded to short and the low throw could not be scooped by first baseman Devyn Thornton to make it 2-0 Vets.
The Royals tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. Ethan Miller was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. He stole second and third, then scored on Gavin Gerhardt’s single to center. Gerhardt stole second and moved to third on a passed ball. He would come in when the third strike to Devyn Thornton got by catcher J.J. Lauritsen. They retired Thornton at first but Gerhardt scored to make it 2-2.
The Vets got the lead back in fifth when Gunderson scored on Tanner Larson’s single. They added some insurance with an unearned run in the sixth for a 4-2 lead.
Valley City would get a runner on in the sixth and seventh but could not get them in.
Ethan Miller was 1 for 2 with a run scored. Braxton Jorissen, Gavin Gerhardt and Max Mehus were all 1 for 3. Gerhardt scored a run and drove in one.
Game 2 - West Fargo Vets 8, Valley City 6
West Fargo again struck first in game two. With the bases loaded, Tanner Boehm grounded to third, Gavin Gehardt got the force at second but the throw to first was low and got by Devyn Thornton. Hayden Cole scored on the force out, and Carsen Wilke scored on the error to make it 2-0 Vets.
Valley City would come back and take the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Gerhardt led off the inning with a single. Gerhardt stole second then moved to third on a wild pitch. Thornton struck out, and like the first game, the ball got by the catcher. This time Thornton beat the throw to first as Gerhardt scored to make it 2-1. With pinch runner Zach Sykora at second and courtesy runner Espen Kunze at first, they both moved up on a wild pitch. Kai Kringlie popped up to the left fielder Ryder Weigel who dropped the ball allowing Sykora to score to tie the game at 2. With two outs and Adam Bitz at the plate, the runners moved up on another wild pitch. Kunze scored on another wild pitch to give the Royals a 3-2 lead. Bitz was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and third. Bitz stole second to put two runners in scoring position. Ethan Miller hit a slow roller towards second baseman Devin Peterson. Miller hustled down the line and beat the throw. On the play Kringlie scored from third and Bitz came all the way around from second to score to give the Royals a 5-2 lead.
But the Vets came back and scored five times with two outs in the top of the fifth. Carson Tveito singled, scoring Carter Carlson. Tanner Larson singled, scoring Wrigley Gunderson and Carson Wilke doubled in Tveito, Larsona and Hayden Cole to give the Vets the 7-5 lead.
The Royals got a run back in the bottom of the inning on Joe Cummings’ single, scoring Max Mehus to make it 7-6.
West Fargo added an insurance run in the sixth when Peterson scored on Weigel’s single.
Like the first game, the Royals had a runner on in the sixth and seventh, but could not get them across.
Ethan Miller and Joe Cummings were both 2 for 4. Miller drove in two and Cummings one. Braxton Jorissen was 1 for 3 and Gavin Gerhardt was 1 for 4 with a run.
Valley City fell to 21-15 overall and 11-9 in the East Region.