North Dakota winters are long and cruel, but not even the cruelest winter can diminish the fiery fighting spirit of Valley City’s sports teams.
No matter the season, area athletics demonstrates all the drama of life, from the thrill of victory to the despair of defeat. We hope for our student athletes to succeed, but more importantly are the vital lessons they will learn as they work and strive, both as teams and individuals, to perfect their abilities.
Not every young athlete will be a superstar -- but every young athlete can walk off the court, away from the mat or into the locker room having grown stronger, in spirit and in body, from the challenges they rose to face.
Sports encompass a variety of activities these days, and the Times-Record is glad to recognize the athleticism, discipline and hard work of the area dance and cheer teams, whose competitions and dedication to perfection put them on par with any other team included in this section.
