The Valley City Tennis Association (VCTA) will be hosting the 16th Annual Valley City Open. July 14th through the 16th. It is a United States Tennis Association sanctioned junior tournament for Level 6 players.
Susan Kringlie of the VCTA explains who are Level 6 players. “Level six is probably upper intermediate. Lower JV (junior varsity), Junior high, varsity. We have had this tournament for 16 years as a sanctioned tournament. Just giving our local kids the ability to get into a tournament that is USTA sanctioned and have a good experience.” Kringlie continues, “they are guaranteed two matches, play singles and doubles so they can get two matches and two matches. It is open to all, (level six players) you don’t have to have certain ranking points to play.”
The USTA nationally has standardized the ranking for the tournaments and what levels those tournaments are. Kringlie states that Valley City will see players from all around the tri-state area, Minnesota, South Dakota and beyond. “Anybody in the US can come and play in this tournament. Sometimes we get people coming for vacation or visiting family and if they are a tennis player they will look and see if there is a tennis tournament here. It’s nice to see other kids. They have a great time and they usually come back year after year.
There are four age groups for this tournament. It is for boys and girls 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. This tournament will help these players at a national level. “Every tournament they play and how they do, they get more ranking points,” Kringlie explains. “So to get to play in a Level Four, for instance, you have to have so many ranking points. So a beginner wouldn’t be allowed to play in this tournament because that really wouldn’t be level based play, and it wouldn’t be a good experience.”
Kringlie says Valley City has a great tennis community and this tournament helps showcase what Valley City has to offer with its facilities, especially this year. “We get so many compliments on the three courts for the high school and how they are laid out, you can sit inside. And so we are super excited tom showcase the three reconstructed courts from the Park and Rec.” Those are the three courts that are south of the pool. Kringlie says that all nine courts in Valley City will be utilized. The six courts at the north complex and three at City Park.
Last year this tournament brought in 65 players at the height of the tournament, before COVID, they would bring in mid-80’s to around 90 players. Kringlie says anything over 50 is a great turnout. Even during COVID in 2020, they had 45 players with COVID protocols in place.
Entry top this tournament is open to all USTA members. All Junior USTA memberships are free.
If you have any questions, you can contact tournament director Susan Kringlie at 701-840-1727 or e-mail at skringlie@me.com