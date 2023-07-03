Tennis Ball and Racket on Court

The Valley City Tennis Association (VCTA) will be hosting the 16th Annual Valley City Open. July 14th through the 16th. It is a United States Tennis Association sanctioned junior tournament for Level 6 players.

Susan Kringlie of the VCTA explains who are Level 6 players. “Level six is probably upper intermediate. Lower JV (junior varsity), Junior high, varsity. We have had this tournament for 16 years as a sanctioned tournament. Just giving our local kids the ability to get into a tournament that is USTA sanctioned and have a good experience.” Kringlie continues, “they are guaranteed two matches, play singles and doubles so they can get two matches and two matches. It is open to all, (level six players) you don’t have to have certain ranking points to play.”  

