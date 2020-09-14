VCSU freshman golfer Ashley McKittrick won medalist honors in her collegiate debut Thursday, firing an 83 to take first place at the VCSU-DSU Dual in Mandan, N.D.
A freshman from Minneola, Fla., McKittrick paced the Viking women to a dual victory over Dickinson State in the season opener. VCSU's Jocelyn Braunberger and Hayley Shanks both shot rounds of 86 as the Vikings had the top three female golfers at the meet.
Read the full story in your Monday, September 14th Times-Record online edition. Purchase an online copy by clicking "subscribe" in the top left corner of the www.times-online.com home page.