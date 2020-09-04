The Valley City State University athletic department has announced changes to its volleyball schedule this weekend.
VCSU’s Saturday night match at the University of Jamestown has been postponed and will be replaced by a home match against Hastings College at 6 p.m. The Vikings have also changed the time of their Saturday match against Dakota Wesleyan to 2 p.m. The weekend’s updated schedule is below.
Saturday @ Valley City
12 p.m. - Dakota Wesleyan vs. Mayville State
2 p.m. - VCSU vs. Dakota Wesleyan
6 p.m. - VCSU vs. Hastings College.
Sunday @ Mayville, N.D.
12 p.m. - Mayville State vs. VCSU
4 p.m. - NDSCS vs. VCSU (Scrimmage)
Due to Barnes County being elevated to the “yellow risk level” for COVID spread on Thursday, we are restricted to 250 people in attendance for each match Saturday in Valley City.
Face coverings are required for all fans, who are also asked to physically distance by households while at the event. Spectators who are unable to wear masks for health reasons are asked to physical distance themselves at the event, or consider watching the game through VCSU's online video broadcast. VCSU will have face coverings available for purchase if a spectator forgets to bring their own.
Video Broadcast: www.vcsuvikings.com/watch
NSAA Schedule Changes
Also on Thursday, the North Star Athletic Association announced that VCSU and other NSAA volleyball teams will play a split-season schedule between the fall and spring semesters.
Teams will play their non-conference matches and the first round of conference play during the fall as scheduled. Starting in March, teams will play the second round of conference matches leading up to the NSAA Postseason Tournament. The NSAA Tournament is currently scheduled for April 9-10. The NAIA National Tournament is set to start April 27.